Nick Saban Becomes Minority Owner of Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Saban, the iconic college football coach, has joined the Nashville Predators as a minority owner, marking his entry into professional hockey.

Saban, who is not an expert in hockey, emphasized that his role will focus on building a successful organizational culture. “I’m no expert in hockey, so don’t look at me like I’m going to make some huge impact coaching around here because that’s not going to happen,” he said on Monday. Saban, known for his coaching prowess in college football, expressed confidence in his ability to help the Predators thrive.

During his first appearance in the role alongside Predators chairman Bill Haslam, Saban was introduced as part of Dream Sports Ventures LLC, a business he co-owns that also includes several car dealerships in Nashville. Haslam highlighted Saban’s experience in creating championship cultures within sports organizations.

Saban’s hockey interest blossomed during his coaching tenure at Michigan State, where he developed relationships with hockey coaches. This commitment to the Predators follows his retirement from college football on January 10, 2024.

The Predators have struggled recently, finishing the 2022-23 season ranked 26th out of 32 NHL teams. Saban intends to support the coaching staff, including general manager Barry Trotz, by sharing his knowledge gained from years in competitive sports.

With excitement, Saban remarked, “To be a part of the hockey team here is something special, and we’d love to build it into a championship.” His involvement is expected to grow as the college football season concludes.

As of now, the Predators are five points shy of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and are seeking ways to turn their season around.