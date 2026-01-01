Pat McAfee Named Sports Media Person of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Pat McAfee has been named The Athletic‘s Sports Media Person of the Year for 2022, a recognition of his significant impact in the sports world. The former NFL punter has been a staple on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and WWE’s “Smackdown”, along with hosting his YouTube show, “The Pat McAfee Show”.

McAfee’s energetic personality was on full display as he famously backflipped into the Tennessee River before the Tennessee-Alabama game this past season. Jim Gaiero, a producer for ESPN “College GameDay”, recalled the moment, saying, “He has an uncanny ability to engage with the live crowd. My favorite moment this year is when he backflipped into the Tennessee River.”

Michael Cole, a veteran WWE announcer, also praised McAfee’s authenticity and enthusiasm. “Pat is a fan, and it comes out on the air,” Cole said. “His love for the product just oozes out of him.” McAfee’s work ethic and charisma have reinvigorated the broadcasts, making for exciting viewing experiences.

Ty Schmit, a producer for McAfee’s YouTube show, reflected on the surreal experience of seeing McAfee on “GameDay” and interacting with NFL legends like Vince McMahon and Steve Austin. “It’s incredible how lucky we are to work with him,” Schmit remarked.

Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s president, highlighted McAfee’s genuine and unfiltered style, which resonates strongly with younger fans. “He’s real, authentic and unafraid,” Pitaro stated.

Kirk Herbstreit, a college football analyst, commended McAfee for his energy both on and off-air. “He brings an incredible amount of energy that’s authentic and real,” Herbstreit said.

A.J. Hawk, a former NFL player and McAfee’s show co-host, noted that McAfee’s personality is consistent on and off-camera. “There is no off-camera/off-mic Pat. He is always the same person,” Hawk said.

Drew Gallagher, who oversees ESPN’s college sports productions, emphasized McAfee’s ability to connect with audiences. “Pat’s positive energy rubs off on everyone,” Gallagher noted. He recalled a time when McAfee took extra time to engage with fans, demonstrating his commitment to his audience.

As McAfee continues to make waves in the sports media landscape, his unique combination of enthusiasm and authenticity secures his position as a rising star in the industry.