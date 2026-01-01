Walt Disney World Unveils Historic Expansion Plans for 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is set to embark on its most historic expansion in 2025, introducing an array of new attractions, stage shows, and a nighttime parade as it phases out some beloved features. The excitement began with Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts leading a victory parade down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. Hurts, who visited Disney for the first time, expressed his gratitude, saying, ‘Just really soaking in the moment. Just really being present.’

This marks the kickoff of a year filled with significant development projects. In June, Disney closed the popular Muppet Vision 3D attraction at Hollywood Studios to make room for a new Monsters, Inc. ride. Meanwhile, the Muppets will relocate to Sunset Boulevard to take over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Imagineers are excited about the new Monsters, Inc. attraction, which will be Disney’s first indoor coaster featuring a vertical lift. ‘You look at it and you go, I need to be suspended. I need my legs flaring all over the place as I’m just missing doors and thematic elements. It’s going to be really fun,’ said an Imagineer.

Animal Kingdom will also see changes; after nearly 30 years, ‘It’s Tough to Be a Bug!’ closed in March, replaced by ‘Zootopia: Better Zoogether,’ which debuted in November. Additionally, two new stage shows, ‘Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After’ and ‘The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure,’ started performances in May at Hollywood Studios.

In August, Disney temporarily closed Buzz Lightyear‘s Space Ranger Spin for significant updates, including new blasters. Meanwhile, Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America at Magic Kingdom permanently closed in July to pave the way for a new Cars-themed land named ‘Piston Peak National Park‘ in Frontierland.

Looking ahead, Imagineers are also developing the Tropical Americas land at Animal Kingdom, which will mark the end of the Dinosaur attraction’s nearly 30-year run. As 2025 comes to a close, guests can look forward to the new nighttime parade, ‘Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away,’ which debuted in July and the reimagined Test Track attraction.

With all these exciting changes, visitors to Walt Disney World in 2026 will notice a blend of the new and the nostalgic. Walt Disney World continues to captivate guests with its magical experience while marking the transformational shifts in the park.