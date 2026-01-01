JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Welcome Baby Girl Just Before Christmas

LOS ANGELES, CA — JoJo Fletcher and her husband, Jordan Rodgers, welcomed their first baby, a girl named Romy Blair Rodgers, on December 23. The couple shared the joyous news on their Instagram accounts on December 25, joyfully stating, ‘Merry Christmas to us.’

Fletcher, 35, revealed that they had to undergo an emergency cesarean section after a routine sonogram earlier that day. ‘What a whirlwind these last couple of days have been but in the most magical way,’ she wrote. Romy was born at 5:37 PM, marking a special early Christmas gift for the couple.

In the social media post, Fletcher shared a picture from their hospital room, showing Jordan, 37, asleep on a couch next to their newborn. ‘Romy Blair Rodgers you are our whole world,’ she added, noting their excitement about becoming a family of three, plus their two dogs.

The couple, who met on Season 12 of ‘The Bachelorette‘ in 2016, revealed they were expecting Romy earlier this year. They described her as their ‘rainbow baby,’ a term used to refer to a child born after a loss. ‘We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby,’ Fletcher said in an August post.

Rodgers, a college football analyst, praised Fletcher for handling their fertility journey with grace. ‘You have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey,’ he wrote. Fellow ‘Bachelorette’ stars congratulated them in the comments, expressing joy and excitement over the new addition.

The couple tied the knot in 2022, having postponed their wedding twice due to the pandemic. In interviews, Fletcher had previously discussed their plans for starting a family, stating it was a significant aspect of their future together.

As they adjust to parenthood, Fletcher is excited to create family traditions and experience the joys and challenges of being parents. In her recent update, she wrote, ‘She’s delicious I’m so obsessed w/ her I can’t handle it,’ indicating the overwhelming love she feels for her newborn.