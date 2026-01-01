Watford Aims to Maintain Form Against Struggling Birmingham City

Watford, England – Watford is set to host Birmingham City at Vicarage Road on New Year’s Day at 15:00 GMT. The Hornets are looking to extend their good run, having won their last three matches and remaining unbeaten in six. In contrast, Birmingham is hoping to break a winless streak that has extended to six matches, with their last victory over Watford on December 1.

The Hornets’ recent success has lifted them into the Championship play-off places. They achieved impressive victories, including a 1-0 win against Norwich City earlier this week, thanks to a late goal from Vivaldo Semedo. With this strong performance, Watford remains just five points behind second-placed Middlesbrough.

Watford’s unbeaten streak at Vicarage Road has been phenomenal, only conceding three goals during their last six home matches against Birmingham, who they have shut out 12-0 in their previous six home meetings. This historical advantage adds confidence for the Hornets heading into the match.

On the other hand, Birmingham City has struggled with injuries and suspensions. They managed a draw against Southampton at home, although they could have taken all three points if not for a controversial goal from Cameron Archer. The Blues sit 15th in the Championship, struggling to find form after losing three consecutive matches away from home.

In terms of squad issues, Watford is missing Mamadou Doumbia due to Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Rocco Vata and Kwado Baah are sidelined with hamstring injuries. Birmingham is without Tommy Doyle and Christoph Klarer because of suspensions. However, they may welcome back Alex Cochrane from injury.

As both teams prepare for kickoff, Watford’s home advantage and current form suggest they will be the favorites to secure a victory against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.