Charlton Hosts Coventry in New Year’s Day Championship Clash

London, England – Charlton Athletic will kick off 2026 by hosting league leaders Coventry City at The Valley on January 1, 2026, with the match set to start at 3 p.m. GMT. After a disappointing late defeat against Portsmouth, Charlton is eager to return to winning ways.

Injuries continue to affect the Addicks, with Josh Edwards (ankle) and Onel Hernández (knee) making progress but still sidelined. Head coach Nathan Jones recently provided an update on Kayne Ramsay, who is expected to be out for a few weeks due to a hamstring issue. Coventry City will be without Oliver Dovin (knee) and Jay Dasilva (suspended), while Brandon Thomas-Asante is also unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Bobby Thomas, however, could return to the squad after recovering from illness.

Coventry currently leads the Sky Bet Championship by eight points over Middlesbrough and aims to maintain their position after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town in their last match. The two teams have faced each other 40 times in total, with Coventry winning 16 matches compared to Charlton’s 11 victories.

For this New Year’s Day match, the officials include Josh Smith as the referee, supported by assistants Sam Lewis and Daniel Leach. Charles Breakspear will serve as the Fourth Official.

Stadium closures will begin at 2:15 p.m. around The Valley, but Fan Zones and bars will open at noon for supporters. Fans are also encouraged to purchase Valley Gold Jackpot tickets, which help support the club’s academy while providing cash prizes.

The match is crucial for both teams: Charlton seeks to distance themselves from the relegation zone, while Coventry aims to secure a vital away victory to strengthen their position at the top of the league. The Valley, with a capacity of 27,111, is expected to provide an electric atmosphere for this encounter.