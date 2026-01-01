Oregon Ducks Face Texas Tech in Orange Bowl Showdown

EUGENE, Oregon — The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are set to face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day, with both teams holding impressive 12-1 records. This pivotal matchup marks their fourth meeting, and the first time they will compete in a bowl game.

Much attention surrounds the Ducks’ high-powered offense as it prepares to take on Texas Tech’s formidable defense, anchored by linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a key player in the Red Raiders’ lineup, spoke about the challenge Oregon presents. “They’re one of the best in the country,” he said, highlighting the explosive nature of both teams’ offenses.

Rodriguez praised Oregon’s massive offensive line and dynamic quarterback, calling him “arguably the best in the country.” He noted that the Ducks’ speed and ability to create explosive plays are significant challenges, emphasizing the need for Texas Tech to limit these opportunities.

This season, Rodriguez has tallied 117 tackles, four interceptions, and leads the FBS with seven forced fumbles. Head coach Dan Lanning commented on Rodriguez’s instinctual playing style, which has made him a key asset in creating turnovers. “When he gets to the ball he has intention to get the ball out every snap,” Lanning said.

Rodriguez’s performance has been pivotal for Texas Tech, who are 13-1 when he contributes to a turnover. Offensive coordinator Will Stein acknowledged that Rodriguez poses significant threats, complicating the Ducks’ schemes during the game. “He’s played a lot of ball and feels really comfortable in their scheme,” Stein remarked.

This matchup is crucial for both teams as they aim for a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Oregon comes into the game after a strong victory over a first-round opponent, and the Ducks are slight 2.5-point favorites despite their lower seed.

As kickoff approaches, the anticipation builds for this win-or-go-home game, with the latest injury reports generating interest among fans. The Ducks will seek to maintain their winning streak against Texas Tech, having previously defeated them 38-30 during the 2023 regular season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day, with both teams eager to make their mark in this high-stakes contest.