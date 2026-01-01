Business
Marshalls’ Holiday Hours for New Year’s 2026 Revealed
Arrange, TX
n
As families prepare to celebrate the New Year, it’s vital to know the opening hours for Marshalls. On New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025, Marshalls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This special schedule allows shoppers to pick up last-minute outfits or decorations before the evening festivities begin.
n
Marshalls is popular for offering well-known brands at affordable prices. Given the expected increase in holiday shoppers, arriving early is recommended to avoid potential crowds during these reduced hours.
n
Shoppers can also take advantage of Marshalls’ holiday hours on January 1, 2026. The store will again operate from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., allowing customers to start the year with new purchases. Unlike many retailers that close for the federal holiday, Marshalls remains open, making it a convenient option for those looking to refresh their wardrobe or home.
n
With its confirmed operating hours for both New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day, Marshalls provides an accessible shopping alternative during the festivities. Knowing these hours will help customers plan their celebrations and shopping effectively.
