Sports
Virginia Tech Hosts No. 21 Virginia in ACC Opener on New Year’s Eve
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 21 Virginia (11-1) kicks off its Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) action against Virginia Tech (11-2) on Wednesday, Dec. 31. The game, part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
This matchup marks a significant moment in both teams’ seasons, especially as Virginia seeks to leverage its strong non-conference performance, which included victories over Dayton, Texas, and Northwestern. Virginia Tech also boasts a solid record, but without the high-profile wins that Virginia possesses.
The historic rivalry adds extra tension to the game, with Virginia leading the all-time series 99-61. However, the Hokies have made strides, splitting the series in recent years, including a close victory over Virginia earlier this season.
Both teams face injury challenges. Virginia Tech’s senior forward Tobi Lawal, who averages 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds, is recovering from a foot injury and may return. Sophomore guard Tyler Johnson will miss the game with a foot injury, placing additional pressure on the Hokies.
Virginia, under first-year head coach Ryan Odom, will be without senior guard Jacari White, who fractured his wrist in a recent game. The Cavaliers have adapted, led in scoring by freshman Thijs De Ridder, who averages over 16 points per game.
The intense atmosphere and rivalry between the teams could influence the ACC standings, making this a must-watch matchup as both teams look to start the conference play on a high note.
