Anthony Black Scores Career-High 38 in Magic’s Narrow Victory over Nuggets

Orlando, FL — Anthony Black delivered a standout performance on Saturday night, scoring a career-high 38 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a thrilling 127-126 comeback victory over the Denver Nuggets. The game, played inside the Kia Center, marked a significant moment for Black, who stepped up in the absence of key teammates due to injuries.

Black’s remarkable game included shooting 7 of 11 from three-point range, along with six rebounds and five assists. His offensive contribution was crucial, especially after the Magic found themselves trailing by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.

“I told them in the locker room I’m proud of how they responded after last night knowing we could play better basketball, and we did,” said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley following the game. “I’m more proud of how they kept their composure the entire time.”

The Magic’s victory was marked by 13 lead changes and a strong defensive showing that resulted in 27 points off 17 turnovers by the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets recorded a triple-double with 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 12 assists but could not secure the win.

Black opened the game with an energetic performance, scoring a significant number of his points early, including a mix of two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. His ability to capitalize on defensive lapses allowed him to flourish, extending his scoring tally significantly throughout the match.

“He’s put the work in,” said teammate Desmond Bane about Black. “He laid the foundation for a great season with the way he approached the summer. I’m really happy for his growth.”

The Magic was also challenged by the absence of players such as Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, which underscored Black’s importance in this game. His consistent scoring became a lifeline for the team as they navigated through a season marked by several ups and downs.

In the end, Black’s performance not only showcased his individual talent but also highlighted the collective effort needed to overcome adversity. The Magic now prepare for a three-game road trip, looking to build on this noteworthy victory.