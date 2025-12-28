Anthony Black Stars in Magic’s Overtime Win Over Jazz

Orlando, FL – Anthony Black delivered a strong performance in the Orlando Magic‘s thrilling 128-127 overtime victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Black scored 20 points, shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. He also contributed six rebounds and five assists, playing 40 minutes in the contest.

The absence of Jalen Suggs, who is sidelined with a hip injury, has allowed Black to secure four consecutive starts. His consistent performance during this stretch could lead to changes in the team’s rotation when Suggs returns.

With Franz Wagner still out due to an ankle injury for at least another week, the Magic may opt to feature Suggs and Black together in the backcourt, potentially shifting Desmond Bane to his preferred position on the wing.

In addition to his contributions against the Jazz, Black also posted 22 points in a 110-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in the week. He has now reached at least 19 points in four straight games, showcasing his rising impact on the team.

As the season progresses, Black’s performance will be crucial for the Magic as they navigate injuries and aim for playoff contention.