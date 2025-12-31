UAE Withdraws Troops from Yemen After Saudi Airstrike Escalates Tensions

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday it is withdrawing its remaining forces from Yemen, following a call from Saudi Arabia for their departure within 24 hours. This shift comes after a Saudi-led coalition airstrike targeted the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla, which Riyadh accused of involving a UAE-linked weapons shipment, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two Gulf nations.

Earlier on Tuesday, coalition forces hit what they described as a dock being used to provide military support to UAE-backed separatists. The airstrike has been identified as the most severe yet in the deepening rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The UAE defense ministry stated that it had voluntarily ended the mission of its counterterrorism units in Yemen, with their last troops remaining after a previous drawdown in 2019.

In a conversation with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the growing tensions and emphasized the importance of dialogue to restore stability in the region. Other Gulf nations, including Kuwait and Bahrain, expressed their support for diplomatic efforts to find a political resolution.

Saudi Arabia has accused the UAE of pressuring the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to conduct military operations that threaten the Kingdom’s borders. This marks the strongest language from Riyadh regarding the UAE’s role in the ongoing conflict, highlighting how the two nations’ partnership has faltered amidst diverging interests.

The Coalition announced its military response was necessitated by STC actions seen as undermining state authority. Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, gave Emirati forces a deadline of 24 hours to leave the region, labeling the UAE’s actions as detrimental.

The fallout over the coalition’s actions signifies a major shift in Yemen’s complex civil war, which has seen various factions supported by external powers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The STC, which seeks to establish an independent southern Yemen, has intensified its military advances in recent days, further complicating the coalition’s position within Yemen.

In response to the airstrike, the UAE indicated surprise, asserting that the attacked shipment contained no weapons and was meant for its own forces. The UAE’s defense ministry stated it seeks to facilitate a resolution to prevent further escalation based on the facts and existing coordination.

As tensions mount, the implications of this shift are profound for the ongoing conflict in Yemen, threatening the fragile balance of power and highlighting the growing divide within the Gulf Cooperation Council.