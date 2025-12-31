Chargers, Texans Clash for Playoff Berths on Saturday Afternoon

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in a crucial NFL matchup. Both teams are on winning streaks, with Houston looking for its eighth straight victory and LA aiming for its fifth.

The Chargers are still in contention for their first AFC West division title since 2009. They need to win this weekend and next week against the Denver Broncos to solidify their chances. Meanwhile, the Texans are also vying for a playoff spot; they can clinch a berth with either a win or a loss from the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston has the longest active winning streak in the league and the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a nine-game run in 2018. This season, Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans has made a strong impact, becoming the first coach in franchise history to lead the team to back-to-back 10-win seasons.

The Chargers enter this game following a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, where quarterback Justin Herbert threw for over 300 yards despite playing with a broken non-throwing hand. He is expected to play a pivotal role in this weekend’s matchup.

Fans looking to watch the game can tune in to the NFL Network at 4:30 p.m. ET. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will host the event.

Last week, the Texans narrowly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23-21, although the game posed challenges for Houston’s defense. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty impressed with a 128-yard performance against them.

This Saturday’s clash is sensationally positioned to determine which team carries momentum into the playoffs.