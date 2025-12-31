Nebraska Women’s Basketball Hosts Top Teams During Holiday Break

LINCOLN, Nebraska – The No. 20 Nebraska women’s basketball team will play several games against tough Big Ten opponents at Pinnacle Bank Arena during the holiday season. The Huskers, currently 12-0 and ranked No. 11 in the NCAA NET rankings, are set to start their run with a game against No. 17 USC on Monday, December 29.

The matchup against USC is scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) tip-off, and tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com. Following the Trojans, Nebraska will take on Purdue on Sunday, January 4, at 2 p.m. (CT) and Indiana on Thursday, January 8, at 7 p.m. (CT).

One of the main highlights of this holiday stretch will be the Huskers’ game against No. 3 UCLA on Sunday, January 11, at 6 p.m. (CT). Fans can take advantage of various ticket packages, including the Starting 5 Pack Mini Plan and group ticket rates, to attend these exciting games.

After the holiday break, Nebraska looks forward to a matchup against Illinois on Saturday, January 24, at 1 p.m. (CT). The Fighting Illini currently have an impressive record of 11-1 and are receiving votes in national polls, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming games.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to join the Huskers during this thrilling stretch of basketball and to show their support for the team as they aim for continued success this season.