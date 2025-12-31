Entertainment
Zach Bryan Announces New Album, Tour Kickoff in 2026
Elk City, OK – Zach Bryan is set to release his latest album, “With Heaven On Top,” on January 9, 2026, and is gearing up for a major tour following the launch.
On December 20, Bryan shared snippets of songs from the upcoming album through a compilation video on Instagram, teasing fans with tracks like “In Dreams” and “Plastic Cigarette.” The album will feature a total of 21 songs.
“Really hope everyone loves it and I’m so blessed to have my band and each and every one of you,” Bryan captioned a post about the album. The singer emphasized that 2025 was a transformative year for him, sharing insights into his mental health and sobriety on social media.
In an unexpected announcement, Bryan revealed he’ll be hitting the road again in 2026 due to fan demand, contrary to his earlier stance of reducing touring. The “With Heaven On Tour” kicks off on March 7 in St. Louis, MO, featuring 40 dates across North America and Europe.
New dates have already been added, including stops in Tulsa, Eugene, and Toronto. The tour will also showcase special guests like Kings of Leon and Alabama Shakes, making it a must-see for fans.
Tickets for the tour are available now, with excitement building for both the album release and the upcoming performances.
