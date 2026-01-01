Millie Bobby Brown: Behind the Scenes with Her Siblings

LOS ANGELES, CA — Millie Bobby Brown, the star of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, enjoys a close relationship with her three siblings: Paige, Charlie, and Ava. Since landing her breakthrough role as Eleven at just 12 years old, Millie’s family has supported her throughout her rising career.

Millie was born in Marbella, Spain, where her family lived until she was 4. They then moved to England for several years before relocating to Orlando, Florida. Eventually, they settled in Los Angeles, California, so Millie could pursue auditions.

Her parents, Kelly and Robert, have always been there for her, ensuring the family remained close. Millie credits her siblings for keeping her grounded amidst the pressure of fame. “They are my best friends,” she stated in a 2020 interview. “Those are the people I talk to every day, who I love collaborating with.”

Alongside her siblings, Millie co-produced the film Enola Holmes in 2020, highlighting their strong family bond and creative collaboration. “We work really well together,” Paige said about their partnership.

Despite their close relationship, Millie’s siblings prefer to stay out of the limelight. Millie has shared that they often treat her like a regular teenager, providing normalcy in her life. “They don’t really care about my celebrity status,” she said in a past interview. “It’s just me.”

Millie also featured Ava in a spring campaign for her clean makeup brand, Florence by Mills. The family’s collaborative spirit extends to Millie’s brother Charlie, who has worked as a photographer for her various projects.

During her thriving acting career, Millie emphasizes the importance of her family’s support, especially during challenging times. Speaking about her journey, she said, “It’s a unique experience that has shaped who I am today.”

As she navigates the Hollywood scene, Millie Bobby Brown remains firmly rooted in her family, showcasing the power of sibling bonds amid the challenges of fame.