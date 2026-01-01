Wicked: For Good Releases Digitally on December 30, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – The much-anticipated film, “Wicked: For Good,” will be available for digital purchase and rental starting December 30, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. The film is a sequel to the first part that was released in theaters on November 22, 2024.

For those wishing to watch from home, the movie can be purchased for $29.99 or rented for $19.99, valid for a 30-day period. Additionally, Amazon will offer a two-film digital collection, which includes both “Wicked” films for $39.98.

Fans who prefer physical copies can expect the DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K versions to hit the market on January 20, 2026. The prices for physical media will be $19.95 for DVD, $24.95 for Blu-ray, and $29.95 for 4K UHD. Each physical copy comes with a digital code to download the film.

The film features returning stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The story continues to explore their complex relationship, highlighting their diverging paths following the events of the first film.

Director Jon M. Chu stated earlier this year, “It became impossible to shrink the Broadway play into a single film without doing some real damage to it.” This realization led to the decision to split the epic tale into two films, allowing for a more in-depth storytelling.

Reviews for the sequel have been positive, with critics praising its vibrant direction and emotional depth. The film contains over one hour of bonus features, including deleted scenes and insightful commentary from the cast and crew.

Streaming details for “Wicked: For Good” are still pending, but it is expected to be available on Peacock a few months after the digital release, likely around mid-March 2026.