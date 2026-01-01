Health
Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $3 Million to Children’s Hospital
NEW YORK (WABC) — New York Giants Quarterback Russell Wilson is making a significant impact beyond the football field. Every Tuesday, Wilson visits Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital on the Upper East Side, bringing gifts and cheer to young patients.
Now, Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have made a $3 million donation to the hospital. Their contribution will create new therapeutic play and creative arts spaces for pediatric patients and upgrade a common area known as ‘The Zone,’ where kids can relax without medical staff present.
In an interview with ABC’s Will Reeve on Good Morning America, Wilson shared his personal motivation for giving back. ‘You know, my dad was unfortunately always in the hospital; he had diabetes. My mom was an ER nurse when I was growing up. So, for me, I felt like, how I could make a difference somewhere,’ he said.
The donation reflects the couple’s commitment to improving the lives of children facing health challenges. Wilson’s visits to the hospital not only bring joy to patients but also highlight the importance of community support for young people during difficult times. They are determined to create environments that foster healing and happiness.
Through their philanthropic efforts, Wilson and Ciara aim to empower children to overcome challenges, providing them with tools and opportunities to thrive in the face of adversity. This generous contribution is part of their broader initiative to make a positive impact on the lives of children.
Recent Posts
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
- Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night
- Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025
- Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million
- Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers
- Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
- Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
- SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
- Thunder Face Depleted Warriors in Highly Anticipated Matchup
- Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model
- Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
- Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban
- Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video