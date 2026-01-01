Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $3 Million to Children’s Hospital

NEW YORK (WABC) — New York Giants Quarterback Russell Wilson is making a significant impact beyond the football field. Every Tuesday, Wilson visits Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital on the Upper East Side, bringing gifts and cheer to young patients.

Now, Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have made a $3 million donation to the hospital. Their contribution will create new therapeutic play and creative arts spaces for pediatric patients and upgrade a common area known as ‘The Zone,’ where kids can relax without medical staff present.

In an interview with ABC’s Will Reeve on Good Morning America, Wilson shared his personal motivation for giving back. ‘You know, my dad was unfortunately always in the hospital; he had diabetes. My mom was an ER nurse when I was growing up. So, for me, I felt like, how I could make a difference somewhere,’ he said.

The donation reflects the couple’s commitment to improving the lives of children facing health challenges. Wilson’s visits to the hospital not only bring joy to patients but also highlight the importance of community support for young people during difficult times. They are determined to create environments that foster healing and happiness.

Through their philanthropic efforts, Wilson and Ciara aim to empower children to overcome challenges, providing them with tools and opportunities to thrive in the face of adversity. This generous contribution is part of their broader initiative to make a positive impact on the lives of children.