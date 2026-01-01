James Bond Video Game Delayed to 2026 Release

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Fans of the iconic British spy will have to wait a bit longer to experience the newest installment in the James Bond video game series. The release of “007 First Light” has been delayed to May 27, 2026, moving the original launch date from March 27, 2026.

The game, developed by IO Interactive in cooperation with Delphi Interactive, is the first new Bond title since 2012’s “007 Legends.” It features Patrick Gibson in the lead role, portraying a 26-year-old James Bond as he enters MI6 and earns his coveted 00 status. This reimagined origin story aims to provide a fresh perspective on the legendary spy.

IO Interactive announced that while “007 First Light” is fully playable, more time is needed for further polishing. In a statement, Hakan Abrak of IO Interactive expressed optimism about the delay, stating, “We’re confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we’ve received since we revealed the game.”

Alongside Gibson, the game will star US singer Lenny Kravitz as the main villain, further adding to the excitement. As details about the gameplay emerge, some fans have voiced concerns regarding aspects such as frame rates and motion blur in gameplay videos.

Currently, the standard edition of “007 First Light” is available for pre-order at a price of $69.99. The game will be released on multiple platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, providing a wide accessibility for fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.