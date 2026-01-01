Business
James Bond Video Game Delayed to 2026 Release
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Fans of the iconic British spy will have to wait a bit longer to experience the newest installment in the James Bond video game series. The release of “007 First Light” has been delayed to May 27, 2026, moving the original launch date from March 27, 2026.
The game, developed by IO Interactive in cooperation with Delphi Interactive, is the first new Bond title since 2012’s “007 Legends.” It features Patrick Gibson in the lead role, portraying a 26-year-old James Bond as he enters MI6 and earns his coveted 00 status. This reimagined origin story aims to provide a fresh perspective on the legendary spy.
IO Interactive announced that while “007 First Light” is fully playable, more time is needed for further polishing. In a statement, Hakan Abrak of IO Interactive expressed optimism about the delay, stating, “We’re confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we’ve received since we revealed the game.”
Alongside Gibson, the game will star US singer Lenny Kravitz as the main villain, further adding to the excitement. As details about the gameplay emerge, some fans have voiced concerns regarding aspects such as frame rates and motion blur in gameplay videos.
Currently, the standard edition of “007 First Light” is available for pre-order at a price of $69.99. The game will be released on multiple platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, providing a wide accessibility for fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.
Recent Posts
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown
- Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration
- Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney
- Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
- Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers
- Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends