Sports
Melbourne United Edges Brisbane Bullets in Thrilling NBL Match
BRISBANE, Australia — Melbourne United defeated the Brisbane Bullets 92-87 on Saturday night, overcoming a strong performance from Tyrell Harrison. United initially led by 17 points but faced a fierce comeback from the Bullets in the final quarter.
During the match, Melbourne hit a comfortable lead, thanks to Chris Goulding’s strong first half, where he scored 19 points. However, Brisbane surged back, with Harrison leading a 15-2 run that gave the Bullets an 86-82 advantage with five minutes left.
Harrison finished with an impressive 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, despite the loss. Javon Freeman-Liberty contributed 21 points and seven rebounds, while Terry Taylor added 15 points and six assists for the home side.
Melbourne regained control thanks to solid defense and timely scoring. After trailing in the final minutes, they finished the game on a 10-1 run. Coach Dean Vickerman acknowledged the team’s struggle for execution, saying, “Lots to clean up in execution for us.”
Goulding’s early scoring helped Melbourne secure the lead before Brisbane’s comeback. The Bullets were fresh off a victory against New Zealand, but their inconsistency was evident against United.
“It’s not the prettiest quarter offensively when you score 12 points,” Vickerman said after the game. Melbourne’s win improves their record to 15-7, while Brisbane fell to 6-15.
Despite the loss, Harrison’s performance was a highlight for the Bullets, who will need to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next match. The game underscored the challenges both teams face as the NBL season progresses.
Recent Posts
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff