Melbourne United Edges Brisbane Bullets in Thrilling NBL Match

BRISBANE, Australia — Melbourne United defeated the Brisbane Bullets 92-87 on Saturday night, overcoming a strong performance from Tyrell Harrison. United initially led by 17 points but faced a fierce comeback from the Bullets in the final quarter.

During the match, Melbourne hit a comfortable lead, thanks to Chris Goulding’s strong first half, where he scored 19 points. However, Brisbane surged back, with Harrison leading a 15-2 run that gave the Bullets an 86-82 advantage with five minutes left.

Harrison finished with an impressive 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, despite the loss. Javon Freeman-Liberty contributed 21 points and seven rebounds, while Terry Taylor added 15 points and six assists for the home side.

Melbourne regained control thanks to solid defense and timely scoring. After trailing in the final minutes, they finished the game on a 10-1 run. Coach Dean Vickerman acknowledged the team’s struggle for execution, saying, “Lots to clean up in execution for us.”

Goulding’s early scoring helped Melbourne secure the lead before Brisbane’s comeback. The Bullets were fresh off a victory against New Zealand, but their inconsistency was evident against United.

“It’s not the prettiest quarter offensively when you score 12 points,” Vickerman said after the game. Melbourne’s win improves their record to 15-7, while Brisbane fell to 6-15.

Despite the loss, Harrison’s performance was a highlight for the Bullets, who will need to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next match. The game underscored the challenges both teams face as the NBL season progresses.