New Housing Facility Opens for Homeless in Kalaeloa, Hawaii

KALAELOA, Hawaii – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) held a blessing ceremony on Monday to celebrate the opening of Hale O Kumumamo, a newly repurposed Navy facility on Yorktown Street. This facility will provide temporary housing for up to 18 people and features a room for a property manager and a shared laundry room.

DHHL Director Kali Watson emphasized the significance of Hale O Kumumamo, stating, “Hale O Kumumamo is not just a shelter; it’s a bridge — a bridge between crisis and stability, a bridge between uncertainty and readiness, and for some, a bridge towards future participation in our homestead awards program. So it’s very, very important.”

The DHHL has identified approximately 40 eligible individuals currently on the waitlist for this temporary housing program and is collaborating with service providers to assist them in finding accommodations. There are no limits on how long residents can stay at Hale O Kumumamo, allowing them to take the time they need to prepare for home ownership.

“There’s not a limit. It’s more preparing them. If they take one week, if they take a year, really it’s geared toward the tenant,” Watson added. Residents will pay 30% of their income in rent.

This project was made possible through $6.4 million in federal funding aimed at renovating the facility, with work beginning in September 2024. Hawaii Governor Josh Green highlighted the community aspect of the initiative, stating, “When people get off the street, and ultimately try to get back into life, they need those wraparound services.”

The first clients are expected to move in next month. DHHL Government Relations Program Manager Lehua Kinilau-Cano expressed hope that this facility will serve as a foundation for families to transition to more permanent housing in the future.

“This is a pathway. This isn’t for them to stay here forever, and we help more and more families,” Kinilau-Cano said.

DHHL officials are optimistic about replicating this model across the state to help more families facing housing insecurity.