Tragic Fire During New Year’s Celebration Claims Lives in Swiss Alps

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — A devastating fire broke out early Thursday at the Le Constellation bar during New Year’s celebrations, resulting in at least 40 confirmed fatalities and around 100 injuries, many severe, according to local authorities.

The fire erupted around 1:30 a.m. as revelers marked the New Year in the popular alpine ski resort. The situation escalated rapidly, overwhelming emergency services with numerous victims, including guests from multiple countries.

Beatrice Pilloud, the attorney general for the Valais Canton, reported that it was too early to ascertain the fire’s cause. “At no moment is there a question of any kind of attack,” she said in a news conference.

Frédéric Gisler, the commander of the Valais Cantonal police, confirmed the tragic circumstances during a press briefing, stating, “We are devastated.” The intensive care unit at the nearest regional hospital quickly reached full capacity as hospitals throughout the region declared states of emergency.

Eyewitness accounts revealed chaotic scenes as patrons attempted to flee the flames and smoke. One witness described seeing a barman carrying an injured barmaid, while others spoke of a surge of people trying to escape a basement nightclub through narrow exits.

The police spokesperson, Gaëtan Lathion, noted that more than 100 individuals were in the bar at the time of the fire. Authorities are investigating the incident, categorizing it as an “embrasement généralisé,” a term for rapid fire spread caused by igniting combustible gases.

The municipality of Crans-Montana had banned fireworks in the area due to dry conditions, but local media suggested that pyrotechnics may have ignited the blaze. Mayor Mathias Rénard expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, stating, “What was meant to be a moment of joy turned into a nightmare.”

Swiss President Guy Parmelin extended condolences via social media, stating that the incident deeply affects the country and its people. As efforts continue to identify victims, families are being informed, though the severity of injuries complicates these efforts.

Emergency services dispatched helicopters and ambulances to the scene, supporting those in need. With the region bustling with winter sports enthusiasts, local authorities urged caution among residents and visitors alike in the days following the tragedy.