Wrexham Faces Blackburn Rovers in New Year’s Clash at Ewood Park

BLACKBURN, England — Wrexham visits Blackburn Rovers on Thursday for a New Year’s Day matchup at Ewood Park. The Red Dragons look to build on recent success, moving up to 11th place after winning their last two games against Sheffield United and Preston North End.

Wrexham is just four points below the playoff spot as they hunt for a fourth consecutive promotion. Meanwhile, Blackburn enters 2026 sitting in 19th place in the Championship table. The Rovers have managed to remain just five points clear of the relegation zone, having lost only one of their last seven matches, with five ending in draws.

Earlier this season, Wrexham and Blackburn played to a 1-1 draw in Wales, a result that the Welsh side aims to improve upon in this crucial match. Wrexham’s last victory on New Year’s Day in the EFL came in 1966.

Wrexham Defender Kieffer Moore is a slight doubt due to injury, but the squad remains optimistic after netting seven goals across their last two matches. Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers will be without several key players, including Ryan Alebiosu, who is competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, and other players sidelined due to injuries.

Blackburn hopes to improve its home record, as they have only claimed two wins at Ewood Park this season. Wrexham, who has a good historical record against Blackburn, will look to continue their momentum as they push further up the table.

The match kicks off at 12:30 GMT on January 1, 2026, and both teams are eager to start the new year with a strong performance. Fans are encouraged to tune in to see if Wrexham can secure their third consecutive victory.