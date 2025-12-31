Tanzania Advances to Knockout Stage of Africa Cup of Nations

Rabat, Morocco – Tanzania has made history by qualifying for the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 45 years. The Taifa Stars finished third in Group C, behind Nigeria and Tunisia, after earning two points from three matches.

Tanzania lost their opening match to Nigeria but managed to draw against both Uganda and Tunisia. Despite not winning any games, they progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The team’s qualification was uncertain until after a tense 1-1 draw with Tunisia. Confusion arose when the African Football Confederation (CAF) reported their exit from the tournament, but later confirmed Tanzania’s advancement.

Head coach Miguel Gamondi expressed pride in the team’s achievement. “I didn’t have enough time to prepare the team, but we worked together with the management and federation and feel very proud. It’s a great learning experience for Tanzania who must be proud,” Gamondi said.

Feisal Salum, who scored a crucial equalizer in the match against Tunisia, became a hero among fans. His 48th-minute strike was pivotal in securing the draw and a spot in the knockout round.

This momentous qualification is significant as Tanzania prepares to co-host the next edition of the tournament in 2027 with Kenya and Uganda.

Tanzania will face the host nation Morocco in the round of 16 on Sunday evening.