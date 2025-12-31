Sports
Nebraska Football Awaits New Quarterback After Raiola’s Transfer Decision
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football is searching for a new quarterback as Dylan Raiola has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. After suffering a broken fibula and finishing the season with 4,819 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, Raiola is looking for a fresh start.
Raiola, a former five-star recruit, garnered attention during his tenure with the Cornhuskers but faced significant challenges, including injuries and inconsistent performances. His decision comes after a difficult 2025 season, which ended with his team preparing for the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah on Dec. 31 without him.
With Raiola’s departure, Nebraska’s head coach, Matt Rhule, and his staff are now evaluating multiple candidates to fill the quarterback position. The team has limited depth, with only one scholarship quarterback, TJ Lateef, currently on the roster.
Lateef, a freshman who has shown promise during his starts, will lead the team in the bowl game. Nebraask’s coaches must now assess what type of quarterback best fits their offensive system. They are focused on identifying a player with mobile capabilities who can bring their offense to the next level.
As the transfer portal opens on January 2, several quarterbacks are expected to become available. They include Dylan Lonergan from Boston College and Alonza Barnett III from James Madison, among others. Each candidate presents unique skills that could complement Nebraska’s revamped offensive strategy.
The coaching staff has indicated they are not just looking for immediate replacements but also players who can develop and fill the leadership role for upcoming seasons, especially with Trae Taylor, a highly anticipated 2027 commit, in mind.
Raiola’s exit has stirred conversation among fans and analysts about how Nebraska will adjust their recruiting strategy in 2026. As they navigate this pivotal offseason, the need for strategic moves in the quarterback room will be crucial for the program’s future.
