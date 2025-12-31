Quarterfinals Kick Off College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve

Miami, Florida – The College Football Playoff’s quarterfinals officially start today, New Year’s Eve, with five exciting matchups lined up to celebrate the occasion. Fans can expect thrilling action as teams vie for a spot in the semifinals.

The first game kicks off at noon with Iowa facing Vanderbilt. Iowa’s Mark Gronowski leads the ground game, while Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia boasts a powerful offense. Both teams enter the game with high stakes and hopes for victory.

Later, at 2 p.m., Arizona State will take on Duke in a rematch of last year’s Sun Bowl. Arizona State faces challenges, with several key players opting out, including quarterback Sam Leavitt. Duke’s standout, Darian Mensah, aims to continue their momentum after an ACC championship run.

The marquee matchup of the afternoon features Michigan and Texas at 3 p.m. Following a scandal in their program, Michigan recently appointed interim head coach Biff Poggi. Texas, however, is poised for a strong showing behind Arch Manning, promising a classic clash of football titans.

At 3:30 p.m., Nebraska will face off against Utah. Utah is looking to end its bowl losing streak under new head coach Morgan Scalley. Meanwhile, Nebraska rolls out TJ Lateef at quarterback, as they seek to improve on a 7-5 season.

Finally, the day culminates with Ohio State battling Miami at 7:30 p.m. in the Cotton Bowl. Ohio State aims to rebound after a close loss in the Big Ten title game, while Miami seeks to build on their momentum from their first-ever College Football Playoff victory.

As fans gear up for an action-packed day, all games are set in Eastern Time. The stakes are high, and each team will fight to stay in contention for the National Championship game on January 19.