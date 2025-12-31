Quarterback Diego Pavia Seeks NCAA Eligibility Ruling Ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Diego Pavia, a prominent college football quarterback, along with 26 other former junior college players, has taken legal action seeking to play in NCAA Division I in 2026 and potentially 2027. The group filed a motion in federal court on Friday, asking for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA’s eligibility rules.

Through their attorneys, Ryan Downton and Salvador Hernandez, the plaintiffs aim to prevent the NCAA from enforcing rules that limit eligibility periods for junior college players. This request is tied to the ongoing case known as Pavia v. NCAA, which has yet to be scheduled for trial.

Pavia, who currently leads the Vanderbilt Commodores as they prepare for the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes, argues that former JUCO players should not have their years of eligibility limited by past seasons played at junior colleges. The NCAA restricts participation to four years in a five-year span, which the plaintiffs argue is anticompetitive.

These concerns echo other legal efforts, including a suit involving Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson, who claims the NCAA’s redshirt rules unfairly limit players’ opportunities.

At 23 years old, Pavia has had a lengthy college football career. His experience includes two years at the New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to New Mexico State and then Vanderbilt. He has broken multiple records at Vanderbilt and is known for his exceptional skills, finishing the 2025 season second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Interestingly, Pavia’s case is bolstered by precedent, as his attorneys highlight a recent decision allowing former NBA draft pick James Nnaji to participate in college basketball despite his professional experience. Attorney Downton speculates this may show inconsistencies in NCAA eligibility standards.

The judge overseeing the case has not set a trial date, but discussions have suggested potential dates in mid-2026 to early 2027 for a final judgment. Meanwhile, Pavia remains focused on his performance in the bowl game, which could have implications beyond this season, including future NFL opportunities.

“It’s about time they recognize that we shouldn’t be held to different standards than other athletes in different sports,” said Pavia.