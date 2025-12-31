Iowa Hawkeyes to Face Vanderbilt in Exciting ReliaQuest Bowl Showdown

TAMPA, Florida — The Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Vanderbilt Commodores in the ReliaQuest Bowl on December 31, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET. This matchup features two ranked teams: Iowa at 8-4 and Vanderbilt at 10-2.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa into this game as they aim for a nine-win season. The Hawkeyes, known for their solid defense and strong ground game, will be challenged by Vanderbilt, which boasts one of its best offensive units in history.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with play-by-play commentator Roy Philpott and analyst Sam Acho calling the action from the booth. Sideline reporter Taylor Davis will provide updates from the field. Iowa fans can also listen to Gary Dolphin and Pat Angerer as they narrate the game.

Iowa’s defensive coordinator Phil Parker is tasked with containing Vanderbilt’s quarterback Diego Pavia, a Heisman finalist known for his dual-threat ability. Pavia is without his top target, All-American tight end Eli Stowers, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

This game marks Mark Gronowski‘s final college appearance for Iowa. The Hawkeyes may open their offensive playbook more widely to outscore Vanderbilt, creating an exciting prospect for fans.

The teams are notable for their accolades this season. Iowa and Vanderbilt have combined for five major awards, showcasing their top talents. Stowers earned the Mackey Award, while Pavia was recognized with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Iowa’s defense ranks among the nation’s best, while Vanderbilt has the eighth-best scoring offense, promising a riveting battle between strength and skill. The matchup is expected to be tight, as Iowa has not lost by more than five points in any game this season, suggesting that the 4.5-point spread will be closely contested.

As fans gather at Raymond James Stadium, both teams are set to play in what could be a memorable postseason clash.