Brandon Miller Shines in Loss to Milwaukee with Season-High 31 Points

Charlotte, NC — Brandon Miller scored a season-high 31 points in the Charlotte Hornets’ 123-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on December 26, 2025. The third-year swingman played for 38 minutes, shooting 9-of-22 from the field, including 3-of-12 from three-point range, and adding eight rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal.

Miller had struggled in the previous game against the Orlando Magic, where he scored only 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting. However, he bounced back against Milwaukee, showcasing his scoring abilities despite the Hornets’ defeat.

His performance comes at a critical time as teammate Kon Knueppel is sidelined with an ankle injury, leading to Miller taking on a larger role. Miller’s usage has increased, leading him to attempt over 20 shots for just the third time this season.

“It’s important for me to take advantage of the opportunities I’ve been given,” Miller said after the game. “I want to help my team win, and I’ll keep working on my game.”

Miller is proving to be more than just a scorer this season. His assist rate of 18.0 percent places him in the 89th percentile among wing players, indicating his potential as an all-around player for the Hornets. Despite having games with zero assists, his improvement in playmaking has not gone unnoticed.

The Hornets’ coaching staff believes Miller could be key in handling the offense in LaMelo Ball‘s absence. “Brandon is stepping up,” head coach said. “We need him to keep developing, and he has the potential to become a great playmaker.”

However, the team is still facing challenges. Other players like Miles Bridges and Collin Sexton have struggled to maintain offensive consistency when Ball is off the court. There are concerns that the pressure of being a primary playmaker might weigh heavily on Miller.

Meanwhile, Miller expressed a desire to enhance his defensive capabilities as part of his growth as a player. “I know I have to improve on defense, and that’s something I’m focusing on,” he stated.

The Hornets remain optimistic about Miller’s future, seeing him as a vital piece in their efforts to climb the standings in the coming seasons.