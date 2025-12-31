Hawks on Seven-Game Losing Streak Ahead of Timberwolves Showdown

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta Hawks, currently on a seven-game losing streak, are facing a critical matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.

Despite their dismal performance, the Hawks remain in the postseason picture, sitting at the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, their position is precarious as both the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets loom closely behind.

The latest loss for Atlanta came against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where star guard Trae Young was absent. Young is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game, which could further impact the Hawks’ chances. With only two wins this season when Young plays, concerns are rising about his form and the team’s overall performance.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves, who hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, are looking to maintain momentum. A victory could position them ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers. Minnesota currently ranks among the top 10 in the league in offensive, defensive, and net ratings, which contrasts sharply with Atlanta’s 27th rank in net rating over their last 10 games.

Timberwolves second-year guard Jaylen Clark will be key in trying to contain Young if he plays. Meanwhile, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has emerged as a strong candidate for the All-Star game, averaging 23.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game this season.

Despite their struggles, the Hawks have historically performed well against the Timberwolves, covering the spread in their last 10 matchups. However, their current defensive issues make them a risky bet as they have allowed 125 points or more in each game of their losing streak.

The Timberwolves are favored to win, and given Atlanta’s poor record and defensive woes, bettors might find it hard to back the Hawks, even as home underdogs.