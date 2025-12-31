Mozambique Faces Cameroon in Thrilling AFCON Group Stage Finale

AGADIR, Morocco – Mozambique will meet Cameroon in a crucial final Group F match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on December 31 at 8 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET). This matchup raises excitement as Mozambique aims to secure its first appearance in the knockout rounds, having tasted victory in its previous game.

Cameroon, one of Africa’s top teams, has historically dominated this fixture, winning seven out of eight encounters. However, Mozambique recently achieved its first-ever AFCON win with a 3-2 victory over Gabon, which has sparked hope among its players and supporters.

Cameroon’s coach, David Pagou, is keeping his team’s focus narrow as they prepare for Mozambique. “We are just focusing on the next match against Mozambique,” said Pagou. The Indomitable Lions currently share the group lead with four points, needing a better result than Ivory Coast‘s match to finish at the top.

In their last encounter, Mozambique showed resilience despite previous struggles in the tournament. The nation’s players celebrated a historic win after years of failing to secure any victories at AFCON, with Sunderland’s Reinildo expressing the joy of breaking through: “It’s an incredible moment, not just for players, but for our country.”

The match is critical for both teams; a win for Mozambique would guarantee a place in the round of 16, while Cameroon aims to maintain its reputation by finishing strong in the group stage. The teams have a high-stakes game ahead of them, as they both strive for progression in this prestigious tournament.

Kick-off is set for December 31, and it promises to be a thrilling end to group action.