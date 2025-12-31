YouTube TV Introduces Customizable Sports Packages Starting in 2026

Mountain View, California – YouTube TV announced plans to offer genre-specific channel packages in early 2026, allowing subscribers to customize their viewing experience beyond the standard $83 monthly fee.

The new options will help sports fans access channels like ESPN without paying for unwanted content. This move comes in response to similar strategies from competitors like Sling TV and DIRECTV.

YouTube TV’s headliner package, dubbed “Sports Plan,” promises fans access to major sports networks, including FS1, NBC Sports Network, and all ESPN channels, with add-ons such as NFL Sunday Ticket available. The package will feature popular functions like unlimited DVR and multiview.

Though pricing details are still forthcoming, estimates suggest it may cost between $60 and $70 per month. This is based on the pricing of similar offerings—DIRECTV’s “MySports” package is priced at $69.99 and includes comparable channels, while bundling options with FOX One are available to sports fans at $39.99.

YouTube TV’s service expansion reflects a growing trend among streaming platforms to capitalize on sports rights, which have seen a significant increase in demand. Analysts predict global spending on sports rights could rise to $78 billion by 2030, spurred by upcoming negotiations for major sports leagues.

As more consumers turn to customizable viewing options, YouTube TV aims to cater to the preferences of its subscribers, providing a variety of plans to streamline choices based on interests.

