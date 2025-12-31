Sling TV Wins Court Battle Over Day Pass Sales Against Warner Bros.

New York, NY — Sling TV has scored another legal victory concerning its controversial “Day Pass” subscriptions. On December 26, a U.S. District Court ruled in favor of Sling TV against Warner Bros. Discovery, marking the second significant win in a row for the Dish-owned platform.

The ruling allows Sling TV to offer short-term subscriptions that let consumers watch live TV for as little as 24 hours, a less rigid option compared to standard monthly subscriptions. Sports fans are particularly targeted through these passes, which provide access to games without the burden of a large monthly fee.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney have taken issue with Sling’s model, accusing it of breaching contracts that did not account for short-term subscribers. Recently, Judge Arun Subramanian had previously halted Sling’s Day Pass sales, but reversed that decision this week, highlighting flaws in the existing agreements.

At the core of the dispute is the unclear definition of a “subscriber” within the contracts. Traditional agreements have historically acknowledged only customers who commit to monthly payments. Critics argue that Sling’s Day Pass offerings disrupt the established business model where platforms pay a flat fee per subscriber each month.

For example, if a customer buys a Day Pass on the 14th of the month, the content providers do not receive compensation because that subscriber is not recognized on the critical 21st day. This creates a scenario where Sling profits without sharing revenues with content providers, leading to tensions between parties.

Looking ahead, industry experts warn that these contracts may require revision as Dish navigates future negotiations with its content partners. While the short-term subscription model has benefited Sling financially, it risks alienating key players in sports programming.

As Dish continues to offer Day Passes, consumers are advised to take advantage of these competitive rates, starting at $4.99 per day, while they last. Industry insiders suggest that long-term viability may be compromised if content providers pursue legal action to put a stop to short-term offerings.