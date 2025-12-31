Exploring the Lives of Indian Laborers in Dubai

NEW YORK, NY — A new novella captures the story of two Indian laborers who migrate to Dubai, showcasing their friendship amid the struggles of migrant work. The author, who previously lived in Dubai, drew inspiration from a blend of personal experiences and the impact of global events.

The idea for the novella came during late 2022, coinciding with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The author remembered her childhood ice-skating lessons in Dubai and was reminded of the recent reports detailing the deaths of laborers in the Gulf region, which varied from heatstroke to suicide. This real-world concern sparked the creation of two characters, Yogan and Samar, whose lives demonstrate the stark contrasts of experiences between laborers in extreme conditions.

Research was key in developing the narrative. The author watched numerous documentaries and YouTube videos uploaded by laborers living in Dubai, providing a vivid picture of their daily lives. She absorbed accounts of illegal recruitment fees and the difficulties faced by these workers, leading to a deeper understanding of their challenges.

The story goes beyond mere survival, examining how Yogan and Samar’s different backgrounds influence their experiences in Dubai. Yogan hails from Lucknow, while Samar is from Mumbai, and their initial distinctions fade as they unite over shared dreams of improving their families’ lives.

Bollywood films played a significant role in shaping their perceptions of life in Dubai. The author noted the influence of films from the late nineties and early 2000s, which painted an often glamorized vision of life that contrasts sharply with the reality of migrant workers. This thematic exploration adds depth to Yogan and Samar’s characters as they navigate their new environment.

While the novella remains short, the author has aspirations to delve into a longer narrative form, currently working on her first novel. This upcoming work, set in Mumbai, will explore the relationship between a college student and her childhood nanny, further engaging with themes of connection and the immigrant experience. As she transitions from short fiction to book-length narratives, she recognizes the benefits of having more space for character development and storytelling.

The novella illustrates the complexities of diasporic life, with Yogan and Samar grappling with their identities as they strive for a better future. In a poignant statement, the author reflects on the motivations driving these men: a commitment to improving the lives of their loved ones.