Entertainment
Fans Shocked as ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Leaves Peacock
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ were caught by surprise when the entire series was set to disappear from Peacock without any prior announcement. The news became clear on December 30, 2025, when a countdown timer appeared in the Peacock app, indicating the show’s removal within hours.
This abrupt decision has sparked frustration among viewers who consider the reality series a comfort show. Many subscribers rely on ‘KUWTK’ for their daily entertainment, and the sudden disappearance has left them scrambling. One viewer expressed their disappointment, saying, “This is my background comfort show. It can’t leave!” Another commented, “I only pay for Peacock for ‘KUWTK.'” As rumors circulated on social media, many fans threatened to cancel their subscriptions.
The reality show first aired on E! from 2007 to 2021 and has been a significant part of the Kardashian family’s brand. Despite the lack of formal communication from Peacock, reports confirmed that after December 30, the show would only be available on YouTube TV. Some Kardashian-related spin-offs will remain on Peacock, but the absence of the original series has ignited widespread disappointment.
Fans discovered the impending removal through notifications on the Peacock app, with many noting the lack of advance warning left them frustrated. Comments on Reddit reflected a wave of discontent, with one user stating, “If they get rid of it, I’m cancelling Peacock. This is the only reason I pay for it.” Several others agreed, already taking steps to terminate their subscriptions.
The sudden loss of ‘KUWTK’ is a blow to loyal fans, who connect deeply with the series. Despite alternatives like the ongoing spin-offs and ‘The Kardashians,’ many fans feel the abrupt removal lacks the transparency expected from a popular platform like Peacock.
As the timer ticked down, viewers rushed to finish their binge-watching, hoping to relive their favorite moments before the show vanishes from the platform. The final hours certainly created a sense of urgency among dedicated fans.
