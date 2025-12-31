Jennifer Lopez Focuses on Family After Finalizing Divorce from Ben Affleck

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is embracing single life as she heads into 2026 focused on work and family. A source tells PEOPLE that Lopez, 56, is not currently dating and is dedicated to raising her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“It’s all about work and the kids for her,” the source says, adding that she “seems happy and content.” Lopez and Affleck settled their divorce in January 2025, approximately five months after she filed for dissolution of marriage in August 2024, citing their separation on April 26, 2024.

The couple’s intimate ceremony had taken place in July 2022, marking their second attempt at marriage after their first engagement in the early 2000s. Reflecting on her life after her latest split, Lopez remarked in an October 2024 conversation with Howard Stern that she is learning to thrive independently.

“Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own… what if I’m just free?” she said. During that same interview, she expressed confidence that she wouldn’t have issues finding love in the future, as she shared insights into her past relationships.

Lopez explained, “What I learned, it’s not that I’m not lovable. It’s that they’re not capable. They need to appreciate the little person inside of them; they need to love them.” Despite her personal challenges, she is portraying a sense of empowerment as she embraces her newest chapter.

This holiday season, she showcased her family celebrations on social media, sharing moments of joy and togetherness at her California home. Lopez posted photos of herself in matching pajamas with her children, highlighting the festive atmosphere, which included a beautifully set dining table adorned with candles and holiday decorations.

Insiders also noted that Lopez is enjoying the single life and believes it allows her the freedom to make decisions without compromise.

As she gears up for the new year, her focus remains on her career, as she prepares to return to the stage for her upcoming show, “Up All Night Live,” following her successful residency that ended in 2018.