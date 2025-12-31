Wake Forest and NC State Clash in ACC Opener

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake Forest men’s basketball team will face off against NC State on Wednesday at noon in their Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener at the Lenovo Center. Both teams enter the game with identical records of 9-4, looking to build momentum as league play begins.

Wake Forest comes into the matchup after a challenging loss against No. 13 Vanderbilt, falling 98-67 in their last non-conference game on December 21. In that match, junior guard recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds, marking his first career double-double.

Junior Myles Colvin has been a standout for the Demon Deacons, averaging 18 points and eight rebounds in the last four games. He has transitioned into a starting role this season and leads the team in bench points.

NC State concluded its non-conference schedule with a 76-62 victory over Ole Miss, where sophomore guard led the team with 19 points. His recent performances include a career-high 47 points against Texas Southern, which earned him ACC Player of the Week honors.

The historic rivalry between these two schools has sparked excitement, as they have been conference rivals since the ACC’s inception in 1953. NC State leads the all-time series, 152-110.

Fans can watch the game on ESPN2, with coverage provided by announcers Kevin Brown and Debbie Antonelli. For more updates, follow the Wake Forest Men’s Basketball social media accounts.

This contest marks a significant point in the season for both teams as they aim to establish themselves in the ACC standings early on.