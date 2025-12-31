NBC to Reveal Team USA Hockey Rosters for 2026 Olympics on January 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – NBC’s TODAY will unveil the rosters for the 2026 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Ice Hockey Teams during the 8 a.m. ET hour on January 2 in New York City. The full men’s, women’s, and sled rosters will be announced around 8:25 a.m. ET, followed by live interviews with team members on the Plaza as Team USA gears up for the Winter Olympics in Milan.

General manager Bill Guerin is overseeing the final roster decisions as players with injuries hustle to return to their NHL lineups to secure their spots. The anticipation builds as fans and analysts speculate on potential changes to the team that competed in the Four Nations tournament last year, where the U.S. team narrowly lost to Canada in the final.

Many players, including top performers like Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel, are recovering from injuries but remain hopeful about participating in the Olympics. Matthews, named a likely captain, is eager to reunite with teammates such as Brady Tkachuk, who also provided a key role in the U.S.’s performance at the Four Nations.

Evaluations are ongoing, with the final roster deadline due soon. Players not selected will be informed about potential injuries opening up roster spots closer to the tournament.

As the excitement grows, fans can follow the Olympic journey of Team USA through broadcasts on NBC and Peacock. The Olympics present a significant opportunity for the U.S. hockey team to regain prominence on the international stage.