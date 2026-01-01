Southern Illinois Salukis Softball Team Announces Fundraiser Dinner

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The Southern Illinois University softball team is set to host its 27th Annual Fundraiser Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Apple Creek Golf Club in Makanda, Illinois.

Fans of the Salukis will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, enter for raffle prizes, and meet the 2026 roster at the event. Attendance costs $25, and all proceeds will benefit the softball program.

Those wishing to attend can download and print the registration form from the team’s official website. For further inquiries, interested parties can reach out to head coach by email at [email protected].

Fans can stay updated with the latest news and information on the Saluki softball team by following them on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, or by downloading the ‘Salukis’ Mobile App.

This event highlights the team’s commitment to engaging with the community while raising essential funds to support its programs.