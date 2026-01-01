Entertainment
Finn Wolfhard Reflects on Childhood Fame and Future Projects
NEW YORK, NY — Finn Wolfhard, the now 23-year-old actor known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the hit series Stranger Things, recently opened up about his experience navigating fame as a child in the streaming era.
In an interview, Wolfhard recalled becoming a star at a young age while filming multiple seasons of Stranger Things and the IT movies. “It was incredibly exciting, and it still is,” he said, reflecting on his teenage years in Hollywood. “But there was a period where it was just hard.” Despite the challenges, Wolfhard’s parents supported his ambitions, balancing their desire to keep him grounded with the realities of his burgeoning career.
During his time on Stranger Things, Wolfhard filmed five seasons and participated in numerous promotional events around the world. As he traveled through seven time zones in thirty days, he performed live on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sharing his music with fans.
Wolfhard’s excitement for his projects shines through in his words as he discusses returning to the production set. “It reminded me of why I got into acting,” he said, emphasizing the bond he shares with his castmates.
As Stranger Things wraps up, Wolfhard isn’t slowing down. He is currently involved in writing a film about the iconic rock band, the Replacements, along with his father, Eric Wolfhard. “There’s something relatable there—just being a kid in the adult world,” he explained.
Wolfhard mentioned that while he doesn’t know what comes next, he remains passionate about film and music. “If it’s something that I’m really in love with, I definitely want to pursue acting,” he stated. He also plans to tour with his band next year and release another album.
As the final episodes of Stranger Things are set to air, both Wolfhard and his fans eagerly await what the future holds for them and the culmination of a popular series that has defined much of his youth.
