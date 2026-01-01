Jessica Alba Celebrates First Christmas Post-Divorce with Heartfelt Family Moments

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jessica Alba shared her first Christmas since filing for divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. The 44-year-old actress posted a heartfelt collection of family memories on social media, featuring her three children, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.

In the post, Alba reflected on the year with a caption reading, “December moments – the last chapter of 2025…!” She began the carousel of images with a photo of herself smiling in pajamas while holding wrapped presents and standing in front of a lit Christmas tree.

One of the highlights included a video of Hayes expressing his excitement for a Pokémon gift, hoping to find a Charizard after watching YouTube videos. His cheerful grin in a Pikachu camo hoodie added a sense of youthful joy to the festive collection.

Alba’s parents, Mark and Catherine, made an appearance, joining the family in pajamas for present opening. Additionally, she included a family photo with her brother and his wife, all enjoying a cozy evening together.

The post also showcased time spent with friends and moments of gratitude. In a previous Thanksgiving post, Alba expressed her thankfulness for her children, stating, “Most thankful for these little souls who make my world brighter every day – my babies, my everything ❤️.”

Alba and Warren, who share joint custody of their children after separating, continue to co-parent amicably. Recently, Alba praised Warren’s parenting skills in a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute on Instagram, highlighting his warm and present nature.

Despite their personal changes, Alba’s focus remains on her children, who continue to bring her joy. As she enters this new chapter, she embraces the holiday spirit with love and family at the forefront.