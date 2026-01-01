Entertainment
Jessica Alba Celebrates First Christmas Post-Divorce with Heartfelt Family Moments
LOS ANGELES, CA — Jessica Alba shared her first Christmas since filing for divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. The 44-year-old actress posted a heartfelt collection of family memories on social media, featuring her three children, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.
In the post, Alba reflected on the year with a caption reading, “December moments – the last chapter of 2025…!” She began the carousel of images with a photo of herself smiling in pajamas while holding wrapped presents and standing in front of a lit Christmas tree.
One of the highlights included a video of Hayes expressing his excitement for a Pokémon gift, hoping to find a Charizard after watching YouTube videos. His cheerful grin in a Pikachu camo hoodie added a sense of youthful joy to the festive collection.
Alba’s parents, Mark and Catherine, made an appearance, joining the family in pajamas for present opening. Additionally, she included a family photo with her brother and his wife, all enjoying a cozy evening together.
The post also showcased time spent with friends and moments of gratitude. In a previous Thanksgiving post, Alba expressed her thankfulness for her children, stating, “Most thankful for these little souls who make my world brighter every day – my babies, my everything ❤️.”
Alba and Warren, who share joint custody of their children after separating, continue to co-parent amicably. Recently, Alba praised Warren’s parenting skills in a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute on Instagram, highlighting his warm and present nature.
Despite their personal changes, Alba’s focus remains on her children, who continue to bring her joy. As she enters this new chapter, she embraces the holiday spirit with love and family at the forefront.
Recent Posts
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown
- Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration
- Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney
- Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
- Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers
- Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends