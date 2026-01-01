Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Three Teens in Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Three teenagers died following a car crash on North Federal Highway on Monday evening. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. near the 1600 block when a BMW collided with another vehicle and then struck a concrete pole and bus stop, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

Emergency calls from the scene reveal the panic and urgency of the situation. A caller pleaded, “Somebody needs to come immediately, immediately. You need fire trucks, you need rescue fire trucks.” Another caller described a speeding white car that ran a red light, causing the crash.

BSO investigators report that the white 2014 BMW M5 was traveling southbound when it hit the center median’s raised curb, lost control, and collided with a 2024 Acura Integra. The BMW slid sideways before crashing into a bus stop and a tree.

The driver and passengers of the Acura were unharmed, but the three males in the BMW—18-year-old Richard Alcocer, his 16-year-old cousin Miguel Montez, and family friend Ruben Balthazar, 15—were rushed to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, BSO confirmed.

Witnesses reported the BMW’s excessive speed prior to the impact, which officials believe may have been a contributing factor. Alcocer’s brother, Juan, expressed the family’s grief, saying, “It’s tragic what happened to them, all of a sudden, you know? Devastated, devastated. It’s terrible, going through a tough time right now, we’re trying to cope with it; it still feels unreal.”

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing as officials work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.