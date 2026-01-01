Cignetti and DeBoer: A Coaching Showdown Rooted in SEC History

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two prominent college football coaches are set to face off in an exciting matchup that intertwines their pasts with their present. On New Year’s Day, the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, under head coach Curt Cignetti, will take on No. 9 Alabama, now led by former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer.

This matchup brings back memories of their days in the SEC, particularly during Cignetti’s early years under Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban. In 2009, McElroy, now a TV analyst, recalled a practice where Saban was furious with the offense’s performance under Cignetti, saying, ‘Coach Saban was lighting us up.’

Despite a rough start that day, the offense rebounded in practice, showcasing its ability to adapt and improve, a hallmark of Cignetti’s coaching style. ‘The second half of practice was all offense,’ McElroy said. ‘As a result, it was the worst practice in ‘Bama history from coach Saban’s standpoint.’

Fast forward to 2025, and Cignetti is enjoying significant success with Indiana, which is currently at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. He has credited his time at Alabama for shaping him into the coach he is today, saying, ‘there’s probably not a day that goes by where I don’t draw from those experiences.’

Meanwhile, DeBoer finds himself once again in the spotlight as the offensive coordinator for Alabama. He previously made a mark as the offensive strategist at Indiana, significantly improving the team’s scoring ranking. The Hoosiers offense, once ranked 88th in 2018, jumped to 42nd in 2019 thanks to DeBoer’s influence.

Indiana center Hunter Littlejohn recalled a pivotal moment during a practice in 2019 when the offense struggled to make progress. After confronting DeBoer, who reassured him about the team’s potential, the Hoosiers went on to become bowl eligible for the first time in years, finishing with an 8-5 record.

As both coaches prepare for the game at the Rose Bowl, the emotional and competitive stakes have heightened. They represent paths that have diverged significantly but are closely linked through their shared history in the SEC. Alabama will look to reclaim its dominance, while Indiana hopes to solidify its place among the elite in college football.

With Cignetti and DeBoer both achieving success after their time together at Alabama, this game promises to be a compelling matchup, not only showcasing football but also the mentorship and development that characterizes collegiate coaching.