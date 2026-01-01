Entertainment
Simon Cowell Prepares for Wedding with Lauren Silverman and Prenup
LOS ANGELES, CA — Simon Cowell is set to marry his longtime fiancée, Lauren Silverman, but sources say he wants a prenup to protect his $600 million fortune.
A source told the National Enquirer, “He’d be crazy not to have one. He loves Lauren and wants to spend the rest of his life with her, so it’s a technicality, really.” The prenup is meant to benefit both parties.
While Cowell, 66, is known for his much-publicized career in entertainment, he has reportedly been less enthusiastic about the wedding’s scale. According to the insider, “If it were up to Simon, this would not be a big ceremony. He knows Lauren really wants a grand celebration, and he’s willing to make her happy.”
Silverman, 48, appears committed to the engagement. She recently changed her last name to Cowell on Instagram and plans to legally change it as well. “Simon is very happy about that,” the source added. “He thinks it’s great she has his name.”
Although plans are not finalized, the wedding could be extravagant. “He’s told her he will have 100% control,” the source declared, implying some wedding details will even surprise Silverman.
While they have not yet sent out save-the-dates, Cowell hinted at a small guest list. However, the source noted, “It’s going to be very tough to limit it since he’s got so many friends and industry connections.”
As the couple prepares for their nuptials, it remains to be seen when the wedding will take place.
