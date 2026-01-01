Meg Ryan Shines in New Romantic Comedy What Happens Later

Hollywood, CA – Meg Ryan is making a notable return to the big screen with her new film, What Happens Later. After a decade away from the limelight, Ryan co-wrote and directed this romantic comedy set to hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 3.

Ryan, 61, stars alongside David Duchovny, portraying exes Bill and Willa, who reunite at an airport during a snowstorm. The two characters are stranded overnight and reminisce about their past, discovering feelings that are familiar yet complex. Ryan described the concept as emerging during the pandemic, allowing her the time to develop the story.

Duchovny praised Ryan’s artistic talents. “She’s always working, always creating, always growing,” he said. Ryan humorously added, “I’m not here to stay!” highlighting her casual approach to returning to the genre that once defined her career.

The film uniquely features only Ryan and Duchovny throughout its 103-minute runtime, presenting an old-school, dialogue-driven narrative. Duchovny noted, “It’s a challenge to just have two people in the movie and sustain anybody’s interest.”

Ryan dedicated What Happens Later to Nora Ephron, the late filmmaker with whom she collaborated on well-loved projects like Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. “It’s really a thank you, honestly,” Ryan said. “She loved this genre, I love this genre.”

The chemistry between Ryan and Duchovny is anticipated to resonate with audiences, as the film explores love, nostalgia, and connection in their characters’ journey.