George Clooney Enjoys Parenthood with Twins, Shares Insights on Raising Kids

LOS ANGELES, CA — George Clooney is embracing fatherhood as he enjoys time with his 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with wife Amal Clooney. In a recent interview, actress Julia Roberts, a close friend of Clooney, expressed her joy in witnessing his journey as a parent.

Roberts, 58, spoke warmly about Clooney’s transition to fatherhood, calling it ‘so special.’ She praised Amal, saying, ‘Amal is an absolute rock star. I could never conjure up a dream girl like this for George, and to watch him with his kids is so special.’

Earlier in December, Clooney appeared on a podcast with his twins and revealed that at 8 years old, they still think he’s cool, although he knows that will change soon. ‘I got 8-year-olds, and they still dig me, you know? That’s gonna change, as you know,’ he joked.

During a recent movie premiere, Clooney stated that his kids do not yet understand what he does for a living. ‘Because I don’t want them in it,’ he said, adding that his kids are unaware of his celebrity status. His lighthearted comments continued as he mused about their potential future careers, hoping they might follow in Amal’s footsteps as lawyers. ‘My son went to Halloween dressed as Batman, and I was like, ‘You know, I was Batman.’ And he was like, ‘Not really,’’ he said, chuckling.

As Clooney navigates fatherhood, he emphasizes the joy and challenges that come with raising twins. His candid remarks and close friendships reveal a softer side to the actor, shedding light on the importance of family in his life.