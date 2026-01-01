Christmas Day Tornado Strikes Boyle Heights, California

LOS ANGELES, California — A weak tornado rated EF-0 touched down in Boyle Heights on Christmas Day around 10 a.m., surprising residents during a severe winter storm. Susan Orozco, a 70-year-old homeowner on Lee Street, described the moment as a sudden roar that shook nearby trees. “I’ve now been through a tornado. I don’t think I want to go through a hurricane. And this was a small one,” she said.

The tornado, with wind speeds up to 80 mph, traveled a third of a mile, causing notable damage to homes and a nearby strip mall. It first impacted Orozco’s neighborhood, damaging her white picket fence and leaving scattered debris, including roofing from other homes, across her yard.

The storm that brought the tornado also resulted in torrential rainfall across Southern California, raising concerns about climate change and its effects on weather patterns. According to meteorologists, this extreme weather event exemplifies a phenomenon known as “hydroclimate whiplash,” where climate conditions swing dramatically between wet and dry periods.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphasized her commitment to community safety during a visit to the affected area. “The safety of every Angeleno is my top priority,” she said. City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado stated her office is seeking funding to assist residents and businesses impacted by the storm. “We want to make people whole and provide those people with resources,” she added.

No injuries were reported from the tornado, but the intense weather led to significant flooding and complications across the region. In response to the storms, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency in multiple counties, including Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

Authorities also reported issues with injuries from a separate incident involving falling rocks during the storm, leading to minor injuries for five individuals, including children. At Mammoth Mountain, two ski patrollers suffered serious injuries from an avalanche during mitigation work.

In San Bernardino County, roughly 50 homes faced severe damage due to the storms, particularly in Wrightwood, where swift water rescues were necessary. Rich Thompson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, affirmed that tornadoes occur more frequently in Southern California than people assume, typically resulting from unstable atmospheric conditions during significant storms.

The destructive tornado on Christmas symbolizes the ongoing battle against climate change, as scientists warn of increasingly volatile weather patterns worldwide. Recent reports indicated that California experienced multiple tornadoes last rainy season, with one injuring three people in Scotts Valley.

As communities begin to recover from the recent chaos, residents like Susan Orozco are left coping with the aftermath of an unexpected Christmas whirlwind, reflecting a changing climate and the storms it brings.