Kristen Bell Stars in New Musical Comedy Three Months Later in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – Actress Kristen Bell will star in a new musical comedy titled Three Months Later, set to run from February 19 to 21 at the Studios in Los Angeles. The show, which follows a flight crash landing in a remote area with 100 passengers onboard, explores the challenges of survival as the characters seek food, water, and shelter.

As tensions rise and morale dips, Bell’s character, Maggie, proposes a creative solution: putting on a production of Romeo & Juliet to boost spirits. Tickets for the limited three-day engagement are set to go on sale in January.

Three Months Later is co-created and co-directed by Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino. After the initial performance for industry members, the creators are in discussions for a full commercial run and are also planning a film adaptation, produced by Brownstone Productions and executive producer Alison Small.

In addition to her theater work, Bell has been making headlines for her fashion choices during promotional appearances. In September 2024, she faced criticism for her sheer outfit on Good Morning America, which some viewers felt was inappropriate for the family-friendly show. Despite that, Bell continues to embrace her unique style.

Although she has had some controversial moments, Kristen Bell remains a beloved figure in Hollywood, known for her humor and dedication to her craft. More information about the musical and ticket sales will be announced soon.