Countdown to 2026: Kid-Friendly New Year Celebrations in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As the clock ticks down to midnight, families in southeastern Wisconsin are already celebrating the arrival of 2026 with kid-friendly events. Various organizations hosted festivities at noon, allowing children to join the countdown excitement without staying up late.

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum kicked off its annual New Year’s at Noon celebration on December 31, a tradition that has been going strong since 1999. Tina Quealy, the museum’s CEO, shared, “Families come and make it a part of their holiday plan every single year.” The event included a beach ball drop and an apple juice toast, perfect for little ones.

Similarly, GiGi's Playhouse in Milwaukee organized its own celebration for families of children with Down syndrome. For the eighth consecutive year, they welcomed families for a noon celebration featuring food and toasts. Operations Director Sara Van Deurzen stated, “A noon countdown is appreciated by those who have little ones that still nap.”

In Waukesha County, kids at Meadow Valley Elementary School ended 2025 with a fun 5K run and a 1.5-mile walk. Sean Osborne, known as the “chief cone counter,” mentioned that proceeds from hot chocolate sales were donated to support local holiday lights. The Western Lakes Fire District added to the festivities with a giant ball drop and noisemakers.

As celebrations continue throughout the day, communities are preparing for traditional countdowns and events. In Plymouth, the iconic “Big Cheese” will drop at 10 p.m., while in Prairie du Chien, a fish drop will take place, continuing its quirky tradition from previous years.

Parents looking for additional excitement for their children can also check out the DuPage Children’s Museum in Naperville, Illinois, which is hosting its 23rd Bubble Bash. The event includes activities like hot chocolate, experiments, and a dance party, creating the perfect festive atmosphere for kids.

With various local events designed for families, it seems that 2026 is off to a cheerful start in southeast Wisconsin. Happy New Year!