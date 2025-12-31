Taylor Swift Donates Generously to Children’s Hospital in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Swift has made a significant donation to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, focusing on its most pressing needs and supporting the Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Program. This contribution aims to enhance care for an increasing number of patients and families at Tennessee’s largest pediatric hospital.

Swift, known for her musical achievements and philanthropy, previously supported the hospital by opening Seacrest Studios in 2016 and visiting patients during the holidays. Her latest contributions will provide hospital leaders the flexibility to address emerging needs and impactful services.

“We are so grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous gifts to Monroe Carell. She is a true partner as we strive to provide a brighter, healthier future for the children and communities we serve,” Dr. Juan C. Salazar, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Vanderbilt Health, said.

Middle Tennessee’s only freestanding children’s hospital serves over 1,800 children and families daily, meeting the rising demand for pediatric healthcare services due to population growth in the area. With over 1 million square feet and 363 beds, the hospital continues to expand its capabilities.

Swift’s gift to the Cancer Program will particularly aid patients aged 15-25, improving tailored care for unique cancer challenges. Dr. Debra Friedman, director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Monroe Carell, highlighted how donations like Swift’s enhance care and research in this field.

The hospital invites the public to join Swift in supporting families seeking care. As recognition of its quality and safety, Monroe Carell has again been distinguished as one of the nation’s Top Hospitals and ranked as the best children’s hospital in Tennessee by U.S. News & World Report.